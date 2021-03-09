Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Raised to $22.00 at Lake Street Capital

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

CLAR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. 249,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. Clarus has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $561.93 million, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

