Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.70.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 473,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $90.98.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

