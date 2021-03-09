ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) were up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 366,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 470,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLPT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.15.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $3,337,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 2,640.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

