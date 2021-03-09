Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s share price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 308,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 905,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 51,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,235.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 350,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,058.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

