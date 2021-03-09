Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 131.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $10.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of -0.01. Clene has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $2,372,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a nanotechnology drug platform for the development of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

