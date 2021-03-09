Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,498,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after buying an additional 4,561,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,244 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,240,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,657,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

