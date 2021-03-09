Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,700.00

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and last traded at GBX 1,671 ($21.83), with a volume of 5958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,678 ($21.92).

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,113.14 ($14.54).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,516.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,287.05.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

