Cloudbric Trading Up 30.8% Over Last Week (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $53,335.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00056981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.19 or 0.00785128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00027255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00031200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

