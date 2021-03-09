Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 424.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,350 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Cloudera worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 403.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 97,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,194.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,784,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,166 shares of company stock worth $13,154,449 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDR. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

