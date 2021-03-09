Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) traded up 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.73 and last traded at $69.43. 6,082,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 4,776,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.77.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -178.02 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 759,322 shares of company stock worth $61,459,082. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

