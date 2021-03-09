CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Laurentian

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.59% from the stock’s current price.
CVE DOC traded up C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.29. 1,658,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.30. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.47.
About CloudMD Software & Services
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.