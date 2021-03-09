CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Laurentian

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.59% from the stock’s current price.

CVE DOC traded up C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.29. 1,658,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.30. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.47.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

