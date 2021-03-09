Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 687,543 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at $2,358,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

