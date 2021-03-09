Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) traded up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $5.99. 6,843,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 9,130,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $626.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. S&T Bank grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

