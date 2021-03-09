CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Fredrik Widlund Purchases 68 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Fredrik Widlund purchased 69 shares of CLS stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($196.52).

Shares of LON CLI traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 218.50 ($2.85). The stock had a trading volume of 291,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.50 ($3.33). The company has a market capitalization of £890.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 211.44.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of CLS from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

