CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Boosted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of CME opened at $213.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $220.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

