CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Trading Up 11.8%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s stock price traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 268,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,190,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNSP. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a market cap of $62.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

