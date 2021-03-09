Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,065 shares during the period. Coca-Cola European Partners accounts for about 1.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $37,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.15.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

