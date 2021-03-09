Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s share price rose 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 739,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,462,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

COCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

