Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Shares Up 5.1%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.33. 121,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 157,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

CDAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,981. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAK. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

