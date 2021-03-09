Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.90

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$103.90 and traded as high as C$118.58. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$117.65, with a volume of 74,978 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCA shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC raised Cogeco Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$112.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.90. The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$613.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.0200004 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

