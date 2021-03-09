Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,971 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,996 shares of company stock worth $159,197 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

