CoinDeal Token Price Up 82.5% Over Last Week (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $3,637.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded up 82.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00056698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.39 or 0.00780235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00065603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Coin Profile

CoinDeal Token (CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

