CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0243

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00057012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.21 or 0.00801749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00067597 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00041462 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.