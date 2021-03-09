Coinlancer (CL) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $261,634.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00056587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00779510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00027037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00030142 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

CL is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.