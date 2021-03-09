CoinMetro Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $374,219.00 (XCM)

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. CoinMetro Token has a total market capitalization of $163.52 million and $374,219.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinMetro Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One CoinMetro Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00055905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.39 or 0.00791047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00041056 BTC.

CoinMetro Token Profile

CoinMetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 326,977,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,227,627 tokens. CoinMetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com . The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro . CoinMetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

