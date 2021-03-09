Coinsbit Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $198,074.00 (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Coinsbit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $198,074.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.29 or 0.00783234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

CNB is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

