Colliers Securities Comments on Ciena Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ciena in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $126,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,978 shares of company stock worth $2,011,921. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

