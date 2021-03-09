Colliers Securities Weighs in on The Toro Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Toro in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for The Toro’s FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

TTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The Toro has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Toro news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $957,118.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

