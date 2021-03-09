Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Price Up 7.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Colony Capital traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 8,108,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,696,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colony Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,695 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after buying an additional 1,590,456 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 85.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 7,705,193 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth $31,259,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

