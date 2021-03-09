Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 83.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.15 million and $94.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,182.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.05 or 0.00993032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.81 or 0.00346622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00028579 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000855 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002177 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.