Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.70

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 3707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 72,469.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 52,178 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

