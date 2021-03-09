Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Alexandria Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.7% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $54.60 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $250.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

