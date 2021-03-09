Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,978 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 348,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

