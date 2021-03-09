Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after purchasing an additional 38,340 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 870,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 76,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 193,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.95. 1,386,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,265,066. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $251.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

