Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,475 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.96 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $251.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.