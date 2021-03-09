Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

