Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $72.00 at Truist

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Barclays boosted their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

NYSE:CMA traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 78,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,016. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $5,865,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $88,964,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

