Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.84

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.84 and last traded at $78.84, with a volume of 6993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,256. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,795,000 after buying an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,812,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

