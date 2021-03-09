Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.92

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €103.92 ($122.26) and traded as high as €123.80 ($145.65). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €122.65 ($144.29), with a volume of 586,252 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ML shares. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €125.60 ($147.76).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €116.31 and a 200-day moving average of €103.92.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

