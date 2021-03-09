Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) PT Lowered to $12.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

BVN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,120. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

