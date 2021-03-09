Comparing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Akamai Technologies and MoneyGram International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 7 13 0 2.65 MoneyGram International 1 0 1 0 2.00

Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $120.39, indicating a potential upside of 21.75%. MoneyGram International has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 18.01% 17.69% 9.46% MoneyGram International -2.23% -1.48% 0.14%

Volatility & Risk

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of MoneyGram International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and MoneyGram International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $2.89 billion 5.58 $478.04 million $3.61 27.40 MoneyGram International $1.29 billion 0.38 -$60.30 million ($0.06) -111.83

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyGram International. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats MoneyGram International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. It also offers Enterprise Application Access that enables adaptive access to application; Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attack; Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tool and control; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive website; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of website in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time website performance data for customers to enhance their digital experiences. In addition, the company provides Aura Managed CDN, DNS Infrastructure, and security and personalization service; and adaptive delivery, download delivery, media service live, and media analytic solutions, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations; and various channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. MoneyGram International, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

