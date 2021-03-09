Comparing Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Xerox and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xerox 13.35% 11.87% 4.33% Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Xerox and Corsair Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xerox 4 2 0 0 1.33 Corsair Gaming 0 2 7 0 2.78

Xerox currently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential downside of 33.83%. Corsair Gaming has a consensus target price of $45.11, suggesting a potential upside of 41.73%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Xerox.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Xerox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Xerox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xerox and Corsair Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xerox $9.07 billion 0.59 $1.35 billion $3.55 7.52 Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xerox has higher revenue and earnings than Corsair Gaming.

Summary

Xerox beats Corsair Gaming on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xerox Company Profile

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

