Comparing GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) & Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and GSI Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $464.91 million 1.88 -$6.60 million $0.47 72.34 GSI Technology $43.34 million 4.02 -$10.34 million N/A N/A

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and GSI Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.76%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0.39% 4.47% 2.50% GSI Technology -61.99% -22.69% -19.86%

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats GSI Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. Its power discrete products are used in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, Notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers aMOS5 family for quick charger, adapter, PC power, server, industrial power, telecom, and datacenter applications; and Transient Voltage Suppressors for notebooks and mobile devices. Further, it provides EZBuck regulators for chipsets used in TVs, servers, data storage systems, networking, and other compact PC systems; SOA MOSFET for hot swap applications; and XSPairFET buck-boost MOSFET for type-c applications, such as notebook, USB hubs, and power banks. Additionally, the company offers input protection switches and TO-leadless packaging technologies. The company operates in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

