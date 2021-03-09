Comparing Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get IHS Markit alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IHS Markit and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 0 7 10 0 2.59 Health Catalyst 0 0 10 1 3.09

IHS Markit presently has a consensus target price of $83.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.67%. Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $45.14, indicating a potential downside of 7.02%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 20.31% 11.03% 5.71% Health Catalyst -48.17% -25.57% -14.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of IHS Markit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IHS Markit and Health Catalyst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $4.29 billion 8.70 $502.70 million $2.32 40.56 Health Catalyst $154.94 million 13.88 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -34.38

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

IHS Markit has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Health Catalyst on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design; economics and country risk; and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.