Comparing nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and VMware (NYSE:VMW)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for nCino and VMware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 3 6 0 2.67 VMware 0 9 13 0 2.59

nCino presently has a consensus target price of $92.29, suggesting a potential upside of 31.22%. VMware has a consensus target price of $169.84, suggesting a potential upside of 17.64%. Given nCino’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than VMware.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino N/A N/A N/A VMware 13.75% 27.10% 7.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.1% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of VMware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares nCino and VMware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VMware $10.81 billion 5.61 $6.41 billion $4.51 32.01

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than nCino.

Summary

VMware beats nCino on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions. The company provides solutions for commercial banking, small business lending, retail banking, portfolio analytics, treasury management sales and on boarding, customer engagement, and asset finance and leasing, as well as global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The company was formerly known as Bankr, LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect and operate their network; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, it offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that combines its compute, storage, and networking technologies with cloud management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management; pivotal cloud foundry, pivotal labs, and heptio, as well as pivotal application and pivotal container services; and VMware Carbon Black Cloud platform, AppDefense, and VMware Workspace ONE platform. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has strategic alliances with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution; and SNC-Lavalin to provide digital collaboration platform for project delivery. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

