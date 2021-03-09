Comparing Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) & Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safestore and Sotherly Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sotherly Hotels $185.79 million 0.31 $1.91 million $1.11 3.47

Sotherly Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Sotherly Hotels -38.08% -49.78% -8.11%

Volatility and Risk

Safestore has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Safestore and Sotherly Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ÂUne PiÃ¨ce en PlusÂ in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

