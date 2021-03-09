COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Up 12%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price shot up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.61 and last traded at $44.25. 347,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 408,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

