comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Trading 8.9% Higher

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 1,811,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,031,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
SCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $222.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.10.
comScore Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCOR)
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.
