comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Trading 8.9% Higher

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 1,811,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,031,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $222.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in comScore by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in comScore by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in comScore by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in comScore by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 499,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

