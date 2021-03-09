Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Trading 7.5% Higher

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.70. 121,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 988,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCI. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 3.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

