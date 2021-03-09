Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.09

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $6.10. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 3,070,630 shares changing hands.

CRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 113,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 162,161 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

